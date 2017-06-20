NY raises age of marriage from 14 to 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has raised the age of marriage to 17, replacing a law that allowed children as young as 14 to legally wed.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure Tuesday. The law requires individuals 17 or 18 to get judicial and parental approval before marrying.

New York had been one of only three states that allowed 14-year-olds to marry, the others being North Carolina and Alaska.

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin led the push to raise the age. The Westchester County Democrat says child brides are forced to give up economic and educational opportunities and are often the victims of violence.

More than 3,800 minors were married in New York between 2000 and 2010.

Cuomo says raising the marriage age is a “major step” in protecting children and preventing forced marriages.

