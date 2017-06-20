Man admits to shooting woman ‘on purpose’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The man who shot a woman in the stomach last September in what police described as a domestic situation pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Jamarcus Cain pleaded guilty to a newly felony domestic battery charge related to Sept. 18 shooting that left Brittney Bruce critically hurt. Police said the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Oliver Street, but Bruce drove herself to the hospital before emergency crews arrived.

She was later upgraded to fair condition and released.

At the time of the shooting, police said they believed it was a result of a domestic dispute.

Cain was arrested at a home on Clinton Street in February.

In court Tuesday, Cain said he shot Bruce “on purpose.” He admitted to suffering from bipolar disorder, though he said he does not see a doctor for that condition. Cain said, though, that he was being treated for depression.

Cain faces up to six years if the court accepts the plea at his July 21 sentencing. Other charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, burglary and possession of a handgun without a license will be dropped as part of his deal with prosecutors.