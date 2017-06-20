Eastside tabs Todd Mason as new football coach

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Todd Mason will get a chance to be the head football coach at his alma mater as Mason was tabbed to lead the Eastside Blazers at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Mason, who has taught physical education in the district since 2015, will replace Mike Eshbach.

Eshbach, who’s resignation was formally accepted by the school board on Monday as well, has been hired as the head coach at Wawasee. He has been the head coach at Eastside the last nine years. The Blazers posted an overall record of 46-49 under Eshbach, but had won the NECC small school division title each of the last three seasons going 22-10 overall during that span.