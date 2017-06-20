Driver hospitalized after car rear-ends horse trailer

DeKalb County, Ind. (WANE) A driver was hospitalized Monday afternoon after her vehicle struck a horse trailer that was being pulled down Interstate 69 in DeKalb County.

According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department accident investigation news release, Stephanie Kelts of Milford, Michigan was pulling a Cherokee horse trailer with her 1995 Ford 800 southbound on Interstate 69 near the 337 milemarker when she came up on backed up traffic due to construction.

Behind her, a 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by Caycia Ransbottom of Sturgis, Michigan crested a hill and realized the truck and trailer had slowed in front of her. Ransbottom told police she could not avoid crashing into the trailer’s rear end.

The G6 crashed into the back of the trailer then went down an embankment and came to a stop in a ditch, the release said. It was left with heavy front-end damage. Ransbottom suffered injuries to her head and left hand, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The trailer sustained rear and right side structural damage, the release said. Kelts was not hurt.