DeKalb grad Jarrett Grube sent to Cleveland organization for cash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Corunna native and DeKalb High School grad is heading to Triple-A Columbus after being traded for cash considerations on Sunday.

Grube, who began this season pitching for the Blue Jays Triple-A team in Buffalo, returns to Cleveland Indians organization he pitched for in 2016. Grube pitched in 11 games for Columbus last season before being granted his release. He went on to sign with Seattle’s Triple-A team in Tacoma. Between Tacoma and Columbus last year he went 1-7 with a 3.92 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 119.1 innings.

The 35-year old Grube was 2-3 this season with Buffalo. He had an ERA of 6.14 in 55.2 innings with 47 strikeouts.

Grube has appeared in one MLB game, throwing two-thirds of an inning and surrendering one earned run for the Los Angeles Angels in 2014 against the Oakland Athletics.

WANE profiled his journey in professional baseball in February of 2016.