Culver’s and Honor Flight to raise money for The Women’s Memorial on Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On Wednesday, the five Culver’s restaurants in Fort Wayne and Warsaw will partner with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) to raise money for the The Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The memorial honors all women who have defended America throughout history and recognizes their devoted patriotism and bravery as an integral part of our National heritage according to a description on its website.

Culver’s will donate 20% of their sales from the entire day, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

According to a news release promoting the fundraiser, The Women’s Memorial has struggled with financing for the past few years. HFNEI Board member Nellie Keltner coordinates the recognition the female veterans receive at the Women’s Memorial. Each veteran is presented a personalized portfolio with a photo depicting their branch and service years. Keltner states “Our Honor Flight mission states that we transport our veterans to Washington D.C. to reflect upon the memorials built in their honor. By Culver’s generously donating to the Women’s Memorial, we are all helping to ensure the memorial is there to honor the women who have given so much for our country.”

The Culver’s five franchises are owned by three independent groups. Bob and Sandy Giesler own Dupont and Washington Center locations; Maureen Hamilton is the owner of the West Jefferson Culver’s; and Matt and Melyssa Lennington co-own the Stellhorn and Warsaw locations. The five franchises combined have raised more than $45,000 since late 2014 through store sales and community donations at the stores. They do the fundraiser twice yearly.