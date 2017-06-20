BSU’s Morrison stepping away from game, pursuing academic opportunities

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – 2013 Euell A. Wilson Award winner David Morrison is stepping away from football at Ball State, as the Concordia Lutheran grad is pursuing his academic opportunities.

Morrison, a finance major, says stepping away from football allows him to take an valuable internship in his field of study.

The six-foot-two quarterback redshirted his first year on campus and would have had two years of eligibility remaining.

Morrison was listed as the no. 3 quarterback on the Ball State roster behind starter Riley Neal and back-up Jack Milas. Two young quarterbacks – Drew Plitt and Zack Blair – are also on the BSU roster.

Morrison did not record any statistics in regular season games for the Cardinals.

Recruited by former BSU coach Pete Lembo, Morrison says he leaves the program on good terms with second-year head coach Mike Neu and his staff.

Morrison brought home the Wilson Award as the SAC’s top football player after his senior season with the Cadets. He lead Concordia to a then-school record nine wins and a sectional championship in 2013 as a senior. His 3,412 yards and 29 touchdowns earned him all-state honors.

His younger brother, Peter, won the Wilson Award in 2016 after leading Concordia to the 3A state title.