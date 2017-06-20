Angola woman killed after wheel hits windshield

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that happened on I-465 Monday morning in Indianapolis that resulted in the death of an Angola woman.

According to a news release issued Tuesday morning, the crash took place on I-465 just south of I-74 just after 10 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived they found Crystal Emerick, 43, unconscious in the driver’s seat of an SUV. A female passenger in the front seat was also injured, however she was conscious and alert. Three back seat passengers were unharmed. Emerick was taken to an Indianapolis hospital where she later died.

Investigators determined that the driver’s side rear wheel of a pickup truck heading north on I-465 had somehow come loose from the vehicle. The wheel then bounced over the median and struck the windshield of Emerick’s southbound SUV.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene according to police and they are trying to determine how the wheel came off of the truck.