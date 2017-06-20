6 vying for Kosciusko sheriff at caucus

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Six law enforcement officers will contend to replace former Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine, shamed and removed from office after he was convicted of a felony charge earlier this spring.

A caucus will be held Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Kosciusko County Courthouse in downtown Warsaw. Sixty-nine Republican Party committee chairpersons will vote, according to Kosciusko County Republican Party Chair Mike Ragan.

The six candidates who will vie for the position are:

Former Warsaw Police officer Jordan Foreman

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s detective Josh Spangle

Former Indiana State Police Commander Louis “Bill” Brown

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s work release center employee Kelly Prater

Indiana State Trooper Kyle Dukes

Former Kosciusko County Sheriff and current acting Kosciusko County Sheriff William “Rocky” Goshert

Roventine pleaded guilty in April to a single charge of Level 6 felony Intimidation and was sentenced to one year of probation. In February 2016, Rovenstine was indicted on 10 felony charges after investigators found he accepted $40,000 in bribes so favors could be granted to a jail inmate, then intimidated a Warsaw Police Department detective who had suspicions of Rovenstine’s activities.

A plea deal with prosecutors dropped nine of those 10 charges and kept Rovenstine out of prison.

At the caucus, the candidates will each have three minutes to speak, Ragan said. The candidate who receives 50 percent of the vote will be named sheriff. After the first round of voting, the person with the fewest votes will be dropped off of the ballot. The process will continue until someone reaches 50 percent of the vote.

Rovenstine was elected in 2014. The new sheriff will complete his four-year term.