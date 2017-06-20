41-year-old Columbia City man charged with molesting 10-year-old

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Columbia City man is in jail after a four-month long investigation into accusations of child molestation.

According to Indiana State Police, an investigation was launched in February after a tip that Ty P. McElroy, 31, Columbia City, molested a then 10-year-old girl between Aug. 2010 and June 2011 at a home near Butler.

ISP Detective Jake Quick handled the investigation and worked with the Indiana Department of Child Services and DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office.

ISP said an arrest warrant was issued last week. McElroy’s vehicle was spotted on U.S .6 west of Butler Tuesday evening. Butler and Auburn police and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department all assisted in stopping McElroy. He was taken into custody without incident.

McElroy was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and is being held without bond on a felony charge of child molestation.

ISP did not provide further details of the investigation, including what happened or what led Det. Quick to an arrest .

The incident is under investigation.