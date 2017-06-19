Zoo Volunteer is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – A long time volunteer at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is part of a team that has logged more than 34,000 volunteer hours. Bill Smith works in all areas of the zoo. The 74-year old also gives animal education presentations at local hospitals and nursing homes.

We caught up with him showing off a lizard to zoo visitors. “This is Lizzy,” said Bill. “She’s a uromastyx, a big word for a lizard.” Bill said his favorite part of volunteering is visiting children. “The first and third Mondays of each month we go to Lutheran Hospital to the pediatrics department and we take an animal, generally a guinea pig or a rabbit but to them it’s still something fun.”

Zoo Vounteer Coordinator Kathy Terlizzi is Bill’s boss. “He’s going on his 12th year right now,” said Kathy. “We have many who’ve been here longer than that.”

Bill is part of a team of more than 500 adult and teenage volunteers. The zoo will hold volunteer training in June and in August. For more information check out the Fort Wayne Children Zoo’s website.