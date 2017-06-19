Zeisloft holds shooting camp, talks Mad Ants and Hoosier hoops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After his first season as a professional Mad Ants guard Nick Zeisloft is looking to pass his knowledge along to some of the Summit City’s young sharpshooters.

Zeisloft is hosting his first shooting camp this week at Turnstone. It runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday.

Zeisloft played in 47 of 50 games during the regular season for the Mad Ants, averaging 7.4 points in 14.8 minutes a contest. He connected on 39.5 percent of his threes and was 82.1 percent from the free throw line.

Check out our interview to hear what the former I.U. guard said about the coaching change in Bloomington.