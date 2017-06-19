Tatis slams way to semifinals at MWL Home Run Derby

MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – TinCaps shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. caught fire early at the Midwest League All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby Monday night at Dow Diamond but wasn’t able to stay hot as he was eliminated in the semifinals.

Tatis pounded out six home runs in the first round to briefly take an early lead before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit eight home runs in the first round. Each batter was given three minutes to hit as many pitches out of the park as possible.

In the second round Tatis hit even more, tallying eight home run, but it wasn’t enough. Guerrero hit 11 and Carlos Rincon 13 to advance to the finals.

In the final round time increased to four minutes and Rincon took advantage. He hit 20 home runs to Guerrero’s 4 to win the MWL Home Run Derby title.

All eight Derby participants were chosen from the rosters of the Midwest League All-Star teams. The MWL All-Star game is set for tomorrow night.

Tatis leads the TinCaps with 9 home runs and 34 RBI at the break.