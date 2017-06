WOOBURN, Ind. (WANE) A semi crash has closed U.S. 24 near Woodburn.

Police and medics were called around 5 p.m. to S.R. 101 at U.S. 24 just north of Woodburn on a report of a semi crash there. State highway officials said later that all lanes of the highway were closed due to the crash.

Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that injuries were reported.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

SR 101 has ALL LANES CLOSED at US 24 in #AllenCounty due to a semi crash. Avoid the area! — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) June 19, 2017