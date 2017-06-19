Ribbon cutting marks completion of greenspace improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Visitors traveling downtown from the city’s south side may have noticed an area near the intersection of Lafayette and Pettit Avenue is now a whole lot nicer to look at.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, 6th District City Councilman Glynn Hines and Lafayette Place Neighborhood Association President Westley Falcaro and others took part in a ribbon cutting Monday for the improved greenspace at the northwest corner of that intersection.

What was once nine vacant lots is now landscaped and provides a walking path from Lafayette Place neighborhood to Southgate Plaza. The project included re-grading and landscaping, as well as adding the pedestrian path, lighting and a butterfly garden. A neighborhood marker has also been constructed, identifying Lafayette Place, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. The Lafayette Place Neighborhood Association added trash cans and pet waste stations and will be maintaining the property.

“While this Lafayette corridor project is not large in scope, it has a significant impact on the impression we create with visitors traveling from the south,” said Mayor Henry. “This is another investment in our neighborhoods that instills pride in our community and helps make Fort Wayne a point of destination.”

The work is part of the City’s Front Door Fort Wayne Plan, which is a comprehensive plan to transform the City’s primary corridors and gateways. The Lafayette corridor was identified in the plan as a priority for work that would improve the corridor’s appearance and function.