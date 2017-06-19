Northrop grad JaMarcus Shephard relishing role on Purdue staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From Spuller Stadium to Ross Ade Stadium, JaMarcus Shephard has seen his football career come full circle.

A standout at Northrop, Shephard played college football at DePauw under coach Bill Lynch. Working with Lynch gave him the coaching bug and it is something he’s worked at ever since he finished his playing days.

One of Jeff Brohm’s first hires at Purdue, Shephard is the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Shephard comes to the Boilermakers after spending the 2016 season at Washington State following the previous five years at Western Kentucky. Before that he served as an assistant coach at Northrop and Broad Ripple High School and also coached track at DePauw as an assistant.