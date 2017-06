FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It is without at doubt one of the most historic nights in franchise history – April 19, 1993.

That night professional baseball returned to Fort Wayne, as the Wizards hosted their first home game in front of a sellout crowd of 6,111 at now-defunct Memorial Stadium.

The Wizards began the 1993 season with a week-long road trip before beating Peoria that evening 7-2 in the Summit City.