Make Music Day Preview: Adam Baker and the Heartache

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Make Music Day is an international day of making, playing and sharing music. Artists will perform all day throughout the world including local artists in Fort Wayne. Adam Baker and the Heartache gave NewsChannel 15 a preview of their sound before their performance.

The band has been playing together since 2015. According to Baker, they’ve gone through a few different changes but now are primarily an acoustic ask.

The three members play guitar, bass and some percussion with their feet. The bass player plays a tambourine strapped to his foot. Baker plays a kick-drum made out of a suitcase. “That came about from when we had lost a drummer at one point and we just had a bunch of gigs and had to figure out how to make it work.”

Baker said their genre is hard to describe but he usually tells people they are indie folk or indie folk rock. “Something like that because it’s louder than a typical acoustic act but it’s still not like heavy rock ‘n roll or anything like that.”

Their songs are all original but Baker doesn’t give away the meaning behind them. “Mostly a mixture of life experiences and nonsense. You know, I don’t like to tell people entirely what things are about. Let them figure it out.”

You can check out Adam Baker and the Heartache here. They’ll be playing at The Deck and Halls Gas House on Make Music Day, June 21st, at 7 p.m.