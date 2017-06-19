Homestead grad Josie Fisher heading to Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Josie Fisher, a guard from Fort Wayne, Ind., has signed to continue her basketball and academic future at Youngstown State University, Penguins head coach John Barnes announced.

Fisher is a transfer from Ranger College in Texas, and she played her freshman year at IPFW in the Summit League. The 5-foot-7 Fisher will have two years of eligibility remaining, and she will be permitted to play immediately in 2017-18.

“We are very excited to have Josie, a proven player at the Division I level, join our program,” Barnes said. “She is explosive and can get to the rim, which allows her to create scoring opportunities for her teammates. She will help us immediately on the defensive end of the court being able to put pressure on the basketball and create steal opportunities.”

Fisher led IPFW with 54 steals and 96 free throws as a freshman in 2015-16. She was second on the team in scoring at 10.4 points per game, and her .437 field-goal percentage ranked second. Fisher played in 28 of the team’s 31 games, averaging 20.9 minutes and making nine starts. She had some of her best games against Horizon League opponents, averaging 11.8 points, two steals and two assists. She scored at least 20 points four times, including a career-high 28 against Western Illinois.

Fisher averaged 5.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game in her one season for Ranger College, which is located 90 miles west of Fort Worth, Texas. She scored in double figures seven times, and she had multiple steals in 14 contests. The Rangers went 17-14 with Fisher starting 20 games. She was named Honorable Mention All-Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.

Fisher was a star at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne. She was named to the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association All-State team as a senior in leading the Spartans to their first IHSAA state finals appearance. Fisher was one of 15 seniors in Indiana selected to the Large School (3A-4A) All-State team as a senior in 2015. She was also a two-time IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State Honorable Mention selection.

Fisher joins a talented incoming class at YSU that includes Alexus Burkhart, Amara Chikwe, Chelsea Olson, McKenah Peters and Anne Secrest.