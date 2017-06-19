Habitat for Humanity set to break ground on new ReStore location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne will break ground on building a bigger ReStore in a new location, Tuesday.

ReStore is a non-profit home improvement store that helps fund housing for people in need.

The store sells new and gently used items at discounted prices. Those items include furniture, appliances building supplies and more. It is the number one source of unrestricted funding for Habitat for Humanity.

“There is something for everybody,” said Justin Berger, CEO of ReStore. “In turn by shopping and donating here, you are supporting Habitat’s ministry of giving everybody affordable housing.”

For several years the store sat at 3837 N. Wells Street. Soon it will be moved to 4747 Lima Road, just north of Coliseum Boulevard. The move is primarily to become more visible in the community, Berger said.

Habitat purchased the property on Lima Road and have been working to raise money in order to break ground for over a year. The groundbreaking is scheduled for Tuesday June 20 at 11 a.m.

The new location will be nearly double in size and is expected to bring in double the revenue. The new store will generate an estimated $1.5 million in annual sales by its fifth year.

“It’s a bigger store with more of a retail feel,” said Berger. “Instead of having 8,000 cars a day drive by it, we’ll have 42,000 cars a day drive by.”

Berger said 27 families are in the process of getting homes. On average 40 families are turned away because there is not enough funding.

The current store brings in $750,000 in revenue every year but Berger estimates the new location will bring in $1.5 million.

“We’re hoping that the community will continue to rally behind us so that this store can be as fruitful as it can be,” said Berger.

The new store is set to open early 2018.