FWCS opens online portal for pre-registration

The following is a release from Fort Wayne Community Schools:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Community Schools’ convenient online pre-registration opens today, allowing current families to fill out routine registration forms online prior to in-school registration next month.

FWCS launched its parent portal, called MyFWCS, last year to streamline the registration process for parents. The portal can be accessed from the FWCS website at www.fortwayneschools.org or through the FWCS mobile app. Parents who used the system last year, will simply need to log in again. Those who are using MyFWCS for the first time will simply have to create an account. Security settings are in place to ensure only parents can access their child’s information.

Online pre-registration will be available through Friday, July 21. Parents who need access to a computer to complete online pre-registration should contact their child’s school or the closest school to their home. Schools will offer limited access to computers.

Parents will still need to attend in-school registration, but if they complete the pre-registration online, they will be able to go through the Rapid Registration line, making the process much faster. In-school registration will take place from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, July 28, and noon-7 p.m. on Monday, July 31. Parents will need a photo ID and two proofs of residence.

“Last year, families pre-registered more than 10,000 students, cutting down lines and wait times at in-school registration and ensuring schools had up-to-date information as quickly as possible,” said Debra Faye Williams-Robbins, Chief Officer of Student, Family and Community Engagement. “This year, we hope to double the number of students who are pre-registered prior to in-school registration. Parents who participated last year reported back to us that it made the in-school process much smoother and faster, particularly for those families who have children in multiple school buildings.”

The portal is not available to new families at this time. All new families will go to the new Family & Community Engagement Center, 230 E. Douglas Ave., to register. Daily hours at the center will be 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesdays when the center will be open until 7 p.m. The center will also be open Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m.-noon to assist families with registration.