Clinic offering $20 spay, neuter surgeries for Pit bulls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) H.O.P.E. for Animals will offer $20 surgeries for 200 male and female Pit Bull and Pit Bull mixed dogs during its Fix-A-Bull campaign throughout June and into July.

The promotion was made possible thanks to a grant from PetSmart Charities. Dogs that are fixed through the special will receive spay or neuter surgery and a rabies vaccine for just $20.

“It is no secret that Pit Bulls and Pit mixes are frequently seen in local shelters. We are very excited to be able to extend the promotion into July and help even more families to get their dogs spayed or neutered and rabies vaccinated for just $20,” said Tyna Reiter, Community Outreach Coordinator for H.O.P.E. for Animals. “Dogs can begin breeding as young as 4-6 months of age, and our community sees a rise in roaming and pregnant animals at this time of year”.

Scheduling for the Fix-A-Bull campaign began Monday. Allen County residents can schedule the surgery for their pets by calling 260-420-SPAY.

Spaying and neutering is the only effective way to reduce the homeless pet population and helps animals to live longer and healthier lives. Spaying or neutering your pet is the only guaranteed way to prevent unplanned and unwanted litters.

To learn how you can support our efforts please visit www.hope-for-animals.org or call (260) 420-7729.