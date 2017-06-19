Business blaming Coldwater Rd. construction for slumping sales

Related Coverage Crews, businesses prepare for Coldwater Road improvement project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The construction on Coldwater Rd. is frustrating a lot of people, including business owners. The owner of Cartridge World at 5450 Coldwater Rd. said he’s lost upwards of 30 percent of his sales since the construction started.

“We have lots of quiet time in here now that we don’t usually have,” said owner Tomm Triplett.

He believes it’s the culprit is the construction that began in early May.

“It’s pretty obvious,” he said. “We normally have lots and lots of walk-ins and we’re down 20 to 30 percent in company sales so it started the same week construction started. 20 to 30 percent down is a big deal.”

They’re now offering free home deliveries. They’ve always delivered to businesses but never to homes. They’re spreading the news as fast as they can to every customer they talk to on the phone or in person.

“We’re just getting started at it, but hopefully it’s going to help make up for that loss that we’ve experienced,” Triplett said. “It’s a little frustrating, but hats off to the city. They did give us plenty of notice and not much I can do about it except grin and bear it until all the construction is all over with.”

Coldwater Road is undergoing improvements running from Coliseum Blvd. to Washington Center Rd. Crews hope to finish the whole project by November.

In addition to word-of-mouth, Cartridge World released a new T.V. Commercial announcing their free home deliveries.