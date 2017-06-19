Brohm hoping to put up Tiller-esque numbers in West Lafayette

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jeff Brohm is viewed as an offensive guru of sorts within college football. It’s that offensive acumen that has Purdue fans talking of Brohm as the second-coming of Joe Tiller – at least on the offensive side of the football.

Brohm was the headliner Monday night at the Fort Wayne Country Club, one of four stops this summer on the “Boilermakers on the Road” tour this summer. The others stops are Chicago, Louisville, and Lake County ( Schererville, Ind.).

Over his last two seasons at the head coach at Western Kentucky the Hilltoppers averaged 44 points a game on the way to back-to-back Conference USA titles. Brohm, who was hired to replace Darrell Hazell on December 5, led his WKU teams to a 30-10 overall record in three seasons.

Purdue opens the Jeff Brohm Era Saturday, September 2 against Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium.