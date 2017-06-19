1 killed, 2 airlifted from 4-vehicle crash on US 30

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) One person was killed and four more hurt in a four-vehicle crash along U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County on Monday.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called around 9:30 a.m. Monday to U.S. 30 just west of C.R. 450 East on a report of a multi-vehicle crash there. Responders arrived and found both lanes of U.S. 30 were closed with multiple vehicles damaged, and a victim lying unconscious in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

Investigators believe a 2004 Mitsubishi driven by 17-year-old Kristen Kalene Ganshorn of Walkerton was headed eastbound on U.S. 30 when she passed a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Ronald E. Deck, 68, of Warsaw. At that point, police said Ganshorn’s Mitsubishi clipped the pickup and both vehicles veered into the median area of U.S. 30.

Ganshorn’s vehicle spun out of control and crossed the median backward and into the path of a 2007 Chevrolet flatbed truck, driven by 49-year-old John D. Wise of Larwill. Ganshorn was ejected from her vehicle on to the roadway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma injuries, police said.

The flatbed truck, which was travelling westbound, struck a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Barbara A. Slater, 83, of Claypool that had been travelling beside it. The Escape continued off the westbound lanes of U.S. 30 and over an embankment.

A front seat passenger in Ganshorn’s vehicle – Ashley Nicole Demont, 17, of Argos – was airlifted from the scene unconscious and in critical condition with multiple injuries. Wise was also airlifted from the scene in critical condition with multiple injuries.

Deck and Slater were taken to Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw, where they were medically cleared.

The crash remains under investigation.