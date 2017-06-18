TinCaps Smack Dragons in First-Half Finale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The TinCaps wrapped up the first half of the 2017 season with a 9-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field. The win was Fort Wayne’s second in a row to take the series.

Starting pitcher Pedro Avila struck out a career-high 12 batters and ceded three runs over seven innings of work, and Fort Wayne’s bats provided plenty of support. It was the most strikeouts in a game by a TinCaps pitcher since Kyle Lloyd K-ed 13 at Parkview Field on July 12, 2014.

The Dragons (41-29) took a 1-0 lead in the first frame, but the TinCaps responded with three runs during the home half. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. launched his ninth home run of the campaign, and third baseman Hudson Potts smacked a two-run shot that scored first baseman Brad Zunica.

Fort Wayne (26-44) tallied at least one run during each of the first five stanzas.

Catcher Marcus Greene Jr. led off the second inning with his sixth homer of the season, and a wild pitch later brought home left fielder Rod Boykin.

In the third frame, center fielder Jack Suwinski belted a two-run blast to plate right fielder Jorge Oña. The TinCaps added one tally apiece in the fourth and fifth innings on a run-scoring double play by Oña and an RBI double from designated hitter Nate Easley, respectively.

Fort Wayne reliever Will Headean finished out the game with a pair of scoreless stanzas.

Dragons starter Ty Boyles (L) surrendered five runs in two innings.

The four home runs for the TinCaps marked a season high. Fort Wayne has hit 20 homers over its last nine.

The TinCaps will resume action following the 2017 Midwest League All-Star Game. Tatis, Oña and pitcher Logan Allen will represent Fort Wayne in the exhibition.

Next Game

Thursday, June 22 at Bowling Green Hot Rods (7:35 p.m.)

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM /TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn Radio app