Report: Paul George intends to leave Pacers next year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Pacers fans should start saying their goodbyes to Paul George.

According to Yahoo Sports, the forward has informed the team that he intends on becoming a free agent following this year. George reportedly wanted to be honest and upfront with the Pacers after spending the first seven years of his career in Indiana.

Growing up in southern California, the Lakers are the favorite to lure him to their team in next offseason.

Earlier this week at his charity softball game, George told the media that he was content in Indiana but made no comment on the future.

