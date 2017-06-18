Child hospitalized after being found unconscious in backyard pool

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Emergency responders were called for a possible drowning Sunday night on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

Around 9:30 p.m., police said a baby briefly went missing. The child was found in an above ground pool and not breathing.

The child was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police have not provided the age of the child.

Investigators said the incident is believed to have been an accident but they are still talking with people. They’re also trying to figure out how the child ended up in the pool.

