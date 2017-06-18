Auburn woman named 2nd runner-up in Miss Indiana competition

The following information was provided by the Miss Indiana Scholarship Pagaent

Miss Indiana 2017 is Miss Metropolitan, Haley Begay! Haley, 19, of Pittsboro. Haley attends Indiana University in Bloomington where she majors in journalism and Spanish. Her personal platform is “Don’t Silence the Violence: Domestic Violence Awareness” and her talent is a vocal performance of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen.

Additionally, Haley won preliminary awards in Interview, Talent and Lifestyle and Fitness in Swimsuit. Haley will represent Indiana at Miss America in Atlantic City, NJ, in September of 2017.

Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen 2017 is Miss Metropolitan’s Outstanding Teen Ellie Barmes! Ellie, 17, of Vincennes. Ellie is a student at South Knox High School, her personal platform is “Hope Happens Here: Promoting Riley Children’s Foundation” and her talent is vocal performance.

Additionally, Ellie won preliminary awards in Interview and Talent. Ellie will represent Indiana at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Orlando in August of 2017.

The remainder of the Miss Indiana Top 5:

1st runner-up – Miss South Bend Grace Haase, 19, a student at St. Mary’s College

2nd runner-up – Miss Collegiate North Madison Seifert, 22, of Auburn, a recent graduate of IPFW

3rd runner-up – Miss Auburn Cord Duesenberg Kelsey Foster, 23, of Fort Wayne, a graduate of Indiana University

4th runner-up – Miss Elkhart County Andrea Kline, 21, of Goshen, a student at Indiana University South Bend.

Other semifinalists were Miss Harvest Homecoming Ollie Ballew, 23, of Jeffersonville, Miss Heart of Indiana Maureen Brooks, 23, of Indianapolis, Miss Banks of the Wabash Kirsten Davenport, 23, of Indianapolis, Miss Wabash Valley Caroline McKinney, 24, of Fishers, Miss Cardinal Kaitlyn Schleis,19, of West Lafayette and Miss Duneland Chelsea Smith, 23, of Bargersville,

The remainder of the Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen Top 5:

1st runner-up – Miss Northeast’s Outstanding Teen Madilyn Kazmucha, 16, of Wolcottville

2nd runner-up – Miss Southern Heartland’s Outstanding Teen Shelby Kate Everitt, 17, of Carmel

3rd runner-up – Miss Northern Lakes’ Outstanding Teen Jenna Zabona, 14, of Kendallville

4th runner-up – Miss Ohio Valley’s Outstanding Teen Ellise Edwards 13, of Corydon

Other semifinalists were Miss Capital City’s Outstanding Teen Blair Barker, 15, of New Albany, Miss Northwest Territory’s Outstanding Teen Olivia Dillion, 17, of Terre Haute, Miss Fort Wayne’s Outstanding Teen Elayna Hasty, 15, of Angola, Miss Central Indiana’s Outstanding Teen Delaney Jackson, 17, of Columbus, Miss Harvest Homecoming’s Outstanding Teen Meadow Ryann, 17, of Floyds Knobs, and Miss Limberlost’s Outstanding Teen Anna Wicker, 17, of Kendallville.

Other information and award winners is available on the Miss Indiana Facebook Page.