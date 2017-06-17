WANE-TV honored with Emmy Award

Related Coverage Four area teens died by suicide in month of October

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WANE) – WANE-TV was honored with an Emmy Award Saturday night at the annual event of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Lower Great Lakes Chapter.

WANE-TV was nominated for six awards and won for a report by Brett Thomas on teen suicide.

Continuing Coverage: Parking Problems, Alyssa Avanson

Team Coverage: August Tornadoes

Arts/Entertainment – Program/Program Feature/Special: Focus 15: Journey to the Vatican, Terra Brantley (host/producer) and Jake Weaver (Photojournalist)

Crime – News Single Story/Series: Mom Who Killer Her Own Children – Jailhouse Interview, Brett Thomas (Reporter) and Ross Kinsey (Photojournalist)

Health Science/News Series: Teen Suicide: Jacob’s Story – Brett Thomas (Reporter/Writer), Ross Kinsey and Cody Murphy (Photojournalist/Editor)

Journalistic Enterprise – Within 24 hours: City Councilman Scandal, Alyssa Ivanson (Reporter)

The 48th Annual Emmy’s honor news operations in Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. WANE-TV’s Emmy came against competition from stations in Indianapolis and Cleveland among several other cities.

WANE-TV was the only Fort Wayne television news operation to be nominated for an Emmy Award.