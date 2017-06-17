WANE-TV honored with Emmy Award

NewsChannel 15 Photojournalist Ross Kinsey (left) and Cody Murphy with Anchor Brett Thomas hold their Emmy Awards after winning for "Teen Suicide, Jacob's Story" at the 48th Annual Emmy Awards Gala in Cleveland, Ohio on June 17, 2017.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WANE) – WANE-TV was honored with an Emmy Award Saturday night at the annual event of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Lower Great Lakes Chapter.

WANE-TV was nominated for six awards and won for a report by Brett Thomas on teen suicide.

  • Continuing Coverage: Parking Problems, Alyssa Avanson
  • Team Coverage: August Tornadoes
  • Arts/Entertainment – Program/Program Feature/Special: Focus 15: Journey to the Vatican, Terra Brantley (host/producer) and Jake Weaver (Photojournalist)
  • Crime – News Single Story/Series: Mom Who Killer Her Own Children – Jailhouse Interview, Brett Thomas (Reporter) and Ross Kinsey (Photojournalist)
  • Health Science/News Series: Teen Suicide: Jacob’s Story – Brett Thomas (Reporter/Writer), Ross Kinsey and Cody Murphy (Photojournalist/Editor)
  • Journalistic Enterprise – Within 24 hours: City Councilman Scandal, Alyssa Ivanson (Reporter)

The 48th Annual Emmy’s honor news operations in Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. WANE-TV’s Emmy came against competition from stations in Indianapolis and Cleveland among several other cities.

WANE-TV was the only Fort Wayne television news operation to be nominated for an Emmy Award.

