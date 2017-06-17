The Green Thumb – Bee-friendly perennials

Many people choose to plant perennials in their yard and garden year-after-year provide good cover and beautiful flowers. Ricky Kemery with the Purdue Extension Service recommends two different kinds of perennials that are sturdy, provide good cover, have beautiful blooms, and are good for honey bees, which are in danger: Walker’s Low Catmint and Salvia. Watch the video above to learn more.

For more planting methods and other pointers, check out the latest Home Horticulture Newsletter.

The Green Thumb airs on First News Weekend. Tune in for more tips!