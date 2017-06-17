Ona’s grand slam Power TinCaps Past Dragons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps hit two home runs en route to a 7-4 win against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) on Saturday night at Parkview Field. A sellout crowd of 7,604 watched the Fort Wayne victory. It was the 10th sellout at Parkview Field this season.

Dayton (41-28) needed just one batter to get on the board in the top of the first inning. Jose Siri led off the game with a home run to left-center field to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.

Fort Wayne (25-44) used one swing of the bat to emphatically take the lead in the bottom of the third. With the bases loaded and two outs, right fielder Jorge Oña crushed a ball over the wall in left-center field for a grand slam to give the TinCaps a 4-1 advantage. It was Oña’s first career grand slam and the 51st grand slam in franchise history.

The Dragons tied the game in the top of the fifth. With runners on first and third base and two outs, Taylor Trammell homered down the right-field line to knot the game up, 4-4.

The TinCaps responded in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, catcher A.J. Kennedy hit his first home run of the season with Fort Wayne to give the TinCaps a 5-4 edge.

Fort Wayne added some insurance in the sixth. With runners on first and third and one out, left fielder Nate Easley singled, scoring third baseman Hudson Potts for a 6-4 lead. Center fielder Rod Boykin followed with a single that scored designated hitter Marcus Greene Jr. to put Fort Wayne up 7-4.

TinCaps starting pitcher Reggie Lawson struck out seven batters and walked just one in five innings on the mound. Reliever David Bednar (S) allowed a couple base runners but struck out two batters to finish a scoreless ninth inning for his eighth save in nine opportunities this season.

Dragons reliever Matt Blandino (L) allowed five hits and two earned runs in four innings pitched.

Next Game

Sunday, June 18 vs. Dayton Dragons (1:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Pedro Avila

– Dragons Probable Starter: LH Ty Boyles

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn