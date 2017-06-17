Non-profit building tiny houses to fill huge need for veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Fort Wayne non-profit is building tiny houses to fill a huge need for veterans. Troop Town Villages is helping veterans transition back home successfully by giving them a small house to call their own.

Founder Matt Maple was inspired to form the organization after he came back from his second tour in the Iraq War.

“When I came home I went through a struggle with my own life,” he said. “I was going through problems with alcohol addiction and I ended up bouncing around going couch to couch, had to rely on some family members for a place to live and it was really kind of struggle for me to get back and get myself back in touch with community again and with society again.”

Things are looking better now that he’s a full-time student at Indiana Tech studying business administration. Maples is determined to help veterans transition back home successfully with a new housing project called Troop Town Villages.

They are building a neighborhood of 50 tiny houses on the city’s south side. Each 12-by-20 foot home has all the necessities, including a kitchen appliances, a bed, and full bathroom.

The transitional houses are free to live in for up to two years. In the meantime, vets will find themselves a stable job and place to live.

“We are going to be that next step in their life to be able to develop and get ready to purchase their own home to buy their own property, to rent their own house, whatever they may need or see fit,” Maple explained. “We’re going to make sure we do everything that we see necessary and proper fit to get them to where they need to be.”

Troop Town Villages is holding their first fundraiser Sunday. Their hosting a golf outing at 8 a.m. at the Donald Ross Golf Club.