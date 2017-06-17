New Purdue program aimed at helping Chinese students adjust

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A new program is available at Purdue University to help students from China adjust to life in America.

The school says the We-YouBond program lets incoming students from China and their parents sign up for one-on-one coaching with an experienced student. They’re available to help with everything from study habits to local housing Once Purdue juniors and seniors are trained on how to help incoming Chinese students, they become paid coaches. International students can purchase coaching sessions.

Right now the program is available for Chinese students but organizers believe the model translates for other cultures too. The company that runs it hopes to expand to other universities in the future. It was founded by graduates of Purdue’s Krannert School of Management.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.