Motorcycle crashes on I-69, seriously injuring rider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in an overnight crash on I-69.

Police were sent the interchange of the overpass at West Jefferson Blvd. around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found the biker down in the at the split between the southbound lanes of I-69 and the ramp to West Jefferson Blvd.

The motorcyclist was taken from the scene seriously hurt.

Police worked to figure out what led to the crash. Debris was scattered around the area. No other vehicles were at the scene.

The ramp to West Jefferson was closed while police investigated, but has since been reopened.