Ducks race down river to benefit SCAN

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s one of Fort Wayne’s most unique traditions.

A bunch of ducks – albeit plastic ones, floating down the Saint Joseph RIver in a race that for them provides no meaning. Rather, the meaning is for the lucky person whose number is written on it and for SCAN, who provides prevention and preservation services for children and families who are victims or at-risk for child abuse and neglect.

Saturday more than 19,000 plastic ducks crossed the finish line on the river near Johnny Appleseed Park.

The colorful event, the SCAN Duck Race, has been taking place for 29 years.

Activities started Saturday evening with Kids’ Zone, which featured carnival games, a bounce house, face painting, and more kid-friendly activities. Fort Wayne Turners hosted a beer garden, in addition to food trucks, live music, a fireworks to wrap up the night.

Before the ducks were set off the Quakers Riverway 5K stepped off from Turners. The run/walk allowed participates to get a swag bag an t-shirt.

Ducks for the race cost $5 and SCAN was able to reach its goal of $212,000 before Saturday’s event started. Officials said they don’t yet know how much they raised at the event. .

The winning duck was nameless, but the number matched Doug Grant.

Grant won $5,000 and the remaining top 24 also received a prize. Some of the winning prizes included, cash, a YMCA membership, free tax preparation, Crazy Pinz passes, and Disney one-day Hopper passes.

The SCAN Duck Race is presented by Weigand Construction.