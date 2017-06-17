Blackmon Jr. showcases versatility at Pacers pre-draft workout

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – There are different routes to the NBA. Getting drafted is just one way.

Indiana guard and standout from Marion High School, James Blackmon Jr. completed his sixth workout in six days. He ran through drills for the team he grew up rooting for in the Indiana Pacers.

Blackmon Jr. scored 17.0 points per game last season with the Hoosiers while shooting 42-percent from three-point range. While his shooting may be the most notable part of his game, Blackmon Jr. wanted to showcase his versatility. He ran through ball-handling drills to prove he can play point guard at the next level.

Although many mock drafts have him going late in the second round or not at all, Blackmon Jr. said he has talked to former Hoosiers teammates Yogi Ferrell and Troy Williams – both who went undrafted – about finding a way onto a roster.

Video courtesy WISH-TV.