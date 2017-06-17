Annual Kidney Walk unites fighters, families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park West hosted the 2017 Fort Wayne Kidney Walk.

The event unites supporters and families with those working to fight the disease.

Hundreds participated in the walk Saturday morning.

Kidney Walk is featured in cities all across the country and is the largest event to raise awareness of kidney disease. The walks help raise funds to advance lifesaving patient programs, support those with the disease, and help families.

Local event organizers say more than 9,000 people in Indiana have some form of kidney disease.

For more information about kidney disease and other kidney information, visit kidney.org or call (855) 653-2273.

WANE-TV NewsChannel 15 is a proud supporter of the event.