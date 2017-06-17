Annual Kate’s Kart ice cream social set for Saturday

LEO, Ind. (WANE) The 9th annual Kate’s Kart Ice Cream Social will raise money for a good cause Saturday.

The free event is set to happen at Leo’s Riverside Gardens Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thousands of people are expected to attend. About 2,000 people took part in the 8th annual event.

The celebration features food, live entertainment, games, pony rides, mascot appearances and more.

Kate’s Kart was established in memory of 18-month-old Katherine Anne Layman who passed away in 2006 after being diagnosed with heart defects.

Kate’s family donates books to children in hospitals because she loved books herself.

Donations of brand new books and money are welcome at the ice cream social.