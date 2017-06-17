African-American freedoms, cultures center of Juneteenth Celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Families and residents spent Saturday afternoon at the Weisser Park Youth Center for the 13th annual Juneteenth Celebration.

The event celebrates African-American freedom, education, and achievement.

Those in attendance could listen to music, dance, play basketball, race go-karts, get a haircut, and enjoy a concert by Indianapolis-based Soul Lounge.

The celebration is in honor of Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, which dates back to 1865.

“It’s a cultural festival just like people going to Germanfest, Irishfest, Cinco de Mayo,” said Zynette Paig, Superviesor of the Weisser Park Youth Center. “It gives the whole community the opportunity to come and celebrate the African-American segment of this community.”

WANE-TV NewsChannel 15 is a proud sponsor of the event. Reporter Angelica Robinson helped introduce some of the musical acts.