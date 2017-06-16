FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crew from WANE-TV took part in our “Founder’s Day of Caring” on Friday, helping to build a home for a local family in need.

Founder’s Day of Caring was championed by WANE-TV’s ownership group, Nexstar Media Group, to provide help in the local community, where those at NewsChannel 15 also call home. Nexstar was founded June 17, 1996.

Throughout the day Friday, members of the WANE-TV staff worked with Habitat for Humanity on a home build at Fuller’s Landing on Fort Wayne’s northwest side. Our crew assisted with a variety of tasks at the work site.

Photos: WANE-TV, Habitat for Humanity team up for Day of Caring house build View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A crew from WANE-TV teamed with Habitat for Humanity to build a home in Fuller's Landing in Fort Wayne as part of Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring on Friday, June 16, 2017. A crew from WANE-TV teamed with Habitat for Humanity to build a home in Fuller's Landing in Fort Wayne as part of Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring on Friday, June 16, 2017. A crew from WANE-TV teamed with Habitat for Humanity to build a home in Fuller's Landing in Fort Wayne as part of Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring on Friday, June 16, 2017. A crew from WANE-TV teamed with Habitat for Humanity to build a home in Fuller's Landing in Fort Wayne as part of Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring on Friday, June 16, 2017. A crew from WANE-TV teamed with Habitat for Humanity to build a home in Fuller's Landing in Fort Wayne as part of Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring on Friday, June 16, 2017.