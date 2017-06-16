TinCaps Drop Series Opener to Dragons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The TinCaps fell to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds), 4-1, Friday night at Parkview Field in front of a sellout crowd of 7,701. It was the ninth sellout this season in Fort Wayne.

During the fifth inning, first baseman G.K. Young drove in the only run for Fort Wayne (24-44). His RBI groundout brought home Hudson Potts, who had tripled to center field.

Dayton (41-27) pushed across two runs in the fourth inning when Cassidy Brown plated both Brantley Bell and James Vasquez on a double.

The damage came against TinCaps starter Logan Allen (L). The southpaw surrendered those two runs while striking out five batters over five innings.

Dayton added two insurance runs in the seventh inning, taking a 4-1 lead for starter Scott Moss (W). Moss pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-run baseball, while allowing just two hits and striking out 11 batters.

Fort Wayne relievers Wilmer Torres and David Bednar each tossed a scoreless frame to end the game.

Next Game

Saturday, June 17 vs. Dayton Dragons (7:05 p.m.)

o TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Reggie Lawson

o Dragons Probable Starter: LH Wennington Romero

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM /TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn Radio app

