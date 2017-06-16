Suspected drunk driver hits two parked cars, passenger hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash on Saint Mary’s Avenue sent one person to the hospital late Thursday night.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saint Mary’s Avenue between Clayton and Irene Avenues.

A woman struck two vehicles parked along the side of the road. One vehicle was hit so hard it jumped the curb and came to a stop in the park strip.

Police said the woman was not hurt, but a passenger in the car hit the windshield and then got out of the vehicle. The man was found on the ground when police and paramedics arrived.

The man was initially reported in serious condition, but later upgraded to good condition.

Several residents on the street said police administered a breathalyzer to the driver. They said the woman was then placed in handcuffs and put into the back of a police car.

Investigators have not confirmed if alcohol is suspected in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.