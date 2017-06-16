Police search for suspect who shot truck in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana State Police say they’re looking for a suspect who repeatedly shot at a truck from a car while the vehicles were driving along a highway in Indianapolis.

Police say several rounds were fired at the truck around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis’ south side. No one was injured.

Police say the targeted pickup truck displayed an American flag and one reading, “Make America Great Again,” the slogan adopted by President Donald Trump.

Sgt. John Perrine tells the Indianapolis Star that investigators aren’t sure if the incident is connected to the flags, “or if it was just a case of road rage.” He says it appears to be an isolated incident.

Police say the car was a white, four-door Chevrolet Malibu with Louisiana license plates.

