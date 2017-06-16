Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as punishment

TIPTON, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people in central Indiana starved a 5-year-old boy as punishment and kept him in a room with an alarm on the door for extended periods of time.

Tipton police on Thursday arrested 30-year-old AshLeigh Peach and 28-year-old Johnathan Parsley on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

The Associated Press left a message seeking information on whether they had legal representation.

The arrests came after Tipton police and the Department of Child Services responded to anonymous calls June 5 reporting suspected child abuse. The child was removed from the home the next day. Six other children were later removed from the home.

Police say the 5-year-old was treated at a hospital for malnutrition for more than a week. Doctors expect him to recover.

