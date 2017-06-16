Local 8th grader to compete in Jr. NBA Skills Challenge Championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This jumper is worth more than two points.

“I’ll just take a lot of deep breaths and try to zone out and focus on what I’m doing,” Jasmine Anderson said.

The Fort Wayne 8th grader – who will attend Carroll in a few years time – advanced past the local and regional competitions all the way to the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge Championship. She will compete against 19 other top finishers from around the country next week leading up to the NBA Draft.

“I was just shocked at first because I didn’t think that I would get that many,” the 13-year-old said. “I’m going to be really nervous. I have never competed in front of that many people and I know there are going to be a lot more people to watch me.”

The competition consists of 60 seconds of dribbling and shooting different spots on the floor are valued at different amount. Jasmine’s favorite spot is the elbow/wing jumper because it feels the most natural for her.