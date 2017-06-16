High temperatures blamed for damage to roadways in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Recent high temperatures are being blamed for pockets of damage to roadways in parts in Indiana.

The South Bend Tribune reports several days of temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s caused the buckling of concrete panels on a portion of Indiana 331 near Mishawaka. The heat also is blamed for causing metal rods to poke through asphalt in South Bend.

St. Joseph County Engineer Jessica Clark says the buckling of concrete panels is “an anticipated type of distress” for some kinds of roadways.

Pete Kaminsky, manager of South Bend’s street department, noted that when the air temperature reaches 90 degrees or above the temperature of the roadway often exceeds 114 degrees. He says issues happen when the temperatures don’t cool off much at night.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.