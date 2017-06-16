Gas line struck downtown causing traffic to back up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A gas line has been struck downtown and is causing traffic delays.

Firefighters tell us a contractor hit a four inch main gas line at West Washington Boulevard and Harrison Street at about 7:30 this morning.

A officer at the scene tells NewsChannel 15 that the gas is blowing so hard it is moving the trees around the area.

West Washington Boulevard is closed at Clinton Street and Calhoun Street is closed between Wayne Street and Jefferson Boulevard.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department is monitoring gas levels at nearby buildings.

Fort Wayne Police are on the scene and keeping people away from the area as a precaution. They are advising to stay away from the area if possible.