Free Friday: Fun weekend events that won’t cost you a penny

Check out these fun free events you can enjoy without spending any money this weekend!

Blocknobben Block Party

Block party with food, beer live music and more

Arts United Plaza

303 East Main Street Fort Wayne

Today

6pm-Midnight

Friday Nites Live Free Concert Series

Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center

Courtyard Fountain

Live music featuring Urban Legend

Today

6:30pm-8:30pm

Summer Solstice Celebration

IPFW Children’s Garden Fort Wayne

Drums and dancing performances

Today

7pm-9pm

Huntington Heritage Days Festival

Kid’s zone, pony and camel rides, games, free ice cream and more

Today through Sunday, June 18

Downtown Huntington

407 North Jefferson Street Huntington, IN

Full schedule of events at www.visithuntington.org

13th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Celebrating African-American heritage, education and success

Saturday, June 17

Weisser Park Youth Center

802 Eckhart Street Fort Wayne

2pm-6pm

Cars & Coffee

Show off your own car and view others from exotic to muscle to classic while enjoying free coffee and donuts

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

1600 South Wayne Street Auburn, IN

Saturday, June 17

9am-11am

Rock the Plaza 2017

Allen County Public Library

Enjoy the music of Rosalind & the Way, Marnee, Horizon Arcs and Carol Lockridge & Friends

Saturday, June 17

6pm

Fort Wayne Hobby & Collectibles Show

Find vintage and new toys, comic books, sports cards, games and more

Sunday, June 18

Classic Café Catering and Event Center

4832 Hillegas Road

11am-5pm