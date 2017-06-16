Free Friday: Fun weekend events that won’t cost you a penny

Check out these fun free events you can enjoy without spending any money this weekend!
Blocknobben Block Party
Block party with food, beer live music and more
Arts United Plaza
303 East Main Street Fort Wayne
Today
6pm-Midnight
Friday Nites Live Free Concert Series
Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center
Courtyard Fountain
Live music featuring Urban Legend
Today
6:30pm-8:30pm
Summer Solstice Celebration
IPFW Children’s Garden Fort Wayne
Drums and dancing performances
Today
7pm-9pm
Huntington Heritage Days Festival
Kid’s zone, pony and camel rides, games, free ice cream and more
Today through Sunday, June 18
Downtown Huntington
407 North Jefferson Street Huntington, IN
Full schedule of events at www.visithuntington.org
13th Annual Juneteenth Celebration
Celebrating African-American heritage, education and success
Saturday, June 17
Weisser Park Youth Center
802 Eckhart Street Fort Wayne
2pm-6pm
Cars & Coffee
Show off your own car and view others from exotic to muscle to classic while enjoying free coffee and donuts
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
1600 South Wayne Street Auburn, IN
Saturday, June 17
9am-11am
Rock the Plaza 2017
Allen County Public Library
Enjoy the music of Rosalind & the Way, Marnee, Horizon Arcs and Carol Lockridge & Friends
Saturday, June 17
6pm
Fort Wayne Hobby & Collectibles Show
Find vintage and new toys, comic books, sports cards, games and more
Sunday, June 18
Classic Café Catering and Event Center
4832 Hillegas Road
11am-5pm