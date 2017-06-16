Driver dies after crossing center line, crashes into dump truck

KOSCIUSKO CO., Ind. (WANE) One person is dead after a driver crossed the center line into a dump truck. The Sheriff’s Department was called to State Road 15 south of the town of Milford around 2 p.m. Friday.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found 35-year-old Luis Romero pinned inside a Ford Expedition. Paramedics arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim died from blunt force trauma.

The Kosciusko County F.A.C.T. team said Romero had been traveling southbound on State Road 15 near near County Road 1000 North, when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle crossed the center of the roadway in front of a dump truck. 58-year-old Donald Radabaugh was behind the wheel of the truck.

Officers saw skid marks at the scene and evidence at the crash scene indicate Radabaugh hit the breaks and tried to avoid the car but wasn’t able to. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation. The Kosciusko County F.A.C.T. team was assisted at the scene by members of the Milford Fire Department, Lutheran Kosciusko E.M.S., Warsaw/Wayne Township Fire Territory, and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.